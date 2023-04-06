Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Is Currently 0.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $60.855 during the day while it closed the day at $60.72. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Corteva Agriscience Announces Progress on Sustainability Goals.

The company is delivering solutions to support the prosperity of farmers and the planet for generations to come.

Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA) today released its 2022 Sustainability and ESG Report, providing an update on the commitments the company has made to address some of today’s most pressing environmental, economic and social challenges. The report details the company’s goals to help the world’s farmers be more productive and resilient, preserve biodiversity, reduce the climate impact of its operations and increase inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) within its workforce.

Corteva Inc. stock has also gained 1.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTVA stock has inclined by 1.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.68% and gained 3.30% year-on date.

The market cap for CTVA stock reached $43.01 billion, with 714.80 million shares outstanding and 711.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 2955475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $72.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $64 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $73, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CTVA stock. On November 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTVA shares from 70 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68.

CTVA stock trade performance evaluation

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, CTVA shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.34 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.93, while it was recorded at 60.48 for the last single week of trading, and 60.58 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.98. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.94. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] managed to generate an average of $57,381 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 13.49%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,878 million, or 83.30% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,226,470, which is approximately 0.208% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,187,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.04 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -1.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 607 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 36,240,164 shares. Additionally, 512 investors decreased positions by around 37,275,075 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 503,937,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 577,453,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,969,393 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,712,422 shares during the same period.