Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] Revenue clocked in at $646.50 million, down -31.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Columbia Banking System Inc. [NASDAQ: COLB] price plunged by -0.87 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Columbia Banking System Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia” Nasdaq: COLB), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) that same day. During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation, and participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3ca3e280dadd437cafdf87ba3e2fcb28Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jtad2627 Access the replay through the Company’s investor relations page under the “News & Market Data-Event Calendar” section: https://www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

A sum of 2912342 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.79M shares. Columbia Banking System Inc. shares reached a high of $20.645 and dropped to a low of $20.13 until finishing in the latest session at $20.55.

The one-year COLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.76. The average equity rating for COLB stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLB shares is $30.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Columbia Banking System Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Columbia Banking System Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on COLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Banking System Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLB in the course of the last twelve months was 21.04.

COLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, COLB shares dropped by -24.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.51 for Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.00, while it was recorded at 20.94 for the last single week of trading, and 29.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Columbia Banking System Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.60. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.55.

Return on Total Capital for COLB is now 10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.98. Additionally, COLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] managed to generate an average of $119,507 per employee.

COLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Banking System Inc. go to 8.00%.

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,211 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,619,147, which is approximately 2.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,497,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $466.38 million in COLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $208.91 million in COLB stock with ownership of nearly 1.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Columbia Banking System Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Columbia Banking System Inc. [NASDAQ:COLB] by around 20,739,674 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 16,231,894 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 166,170,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,142,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLB stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,050,739 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,206,380 shares during the same period.