CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] is -72.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CN Energy Group. Inc. [NASDAQ: CNEY] loss -2.84% on the last trading session, reaching $0.21 price per share at the time. The company report on March 20, 2023 that CNEY Wins a Large Activated Carbon Order.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) (“CNEY”, or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang CN Energy New Materials Co., Ltd., has recently signed a contract to supply its high-quality wood-based activated carbon to a buyer for direct application in the pharmaceutic industry. The order size is RMB5.76 million, equivalent to approximately US$0.84 million. The goods sold will be delivered before March 31, 2023.

Wood-based activated carbon is widely used as an effective adsorbent in the pharmaceutical industry, mainly due to its unique properties, which provide a renewable and environmentally-friendly solution for filtering impurities, removing toxins, purifying liquids and decolorizing outputs. CNEY is a high-tech enterprise that utilizes a sophisticated physical pyrolysis process to manufacture activated carbon products from forest wastes and agricultural residues. These products can demonstrate apparent comparative advantages in safety, efficiency and reliability for end users in the pharmaceutic industry, because they are characterized by large porous surfaces, high purities and low ash contents. With reinforced efforts to enhance quality consistency and price competitiveness, CNEY expects to replicate and scale up sales to its clients in the pharmaceutical industries in both the domestic and international markets.

CN Energy Group. Inc. represents 42.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.76 million with the latest information. CNEY stock price has been found in the range of $0.2002 to $0.2977.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, CNEY reached a trading volume of 14862471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CN Energy Group. Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for CNEY stock

CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, CNEY shares dropped by -24.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.11 for CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4040, while it was recorded at 0.2131 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4485 for the last 200 days.

CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.53.

Return on Total Capital for CNEY is now 1.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.54. Additionally, CNEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] managed to generate an average of $8,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.CN Energy Group. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of CNEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNEY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 23,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.86% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.0 in CNEY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $0.0 in CNEY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in CN Energy Group. Inc. [NASDAQ:CNEY] by around 23,903 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 35,034 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 34,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNEY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,903 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 35,034 shares during the same period.