Citigroup lifts eBay Inc. [EBAY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] closed the trading session at $43.85 on 04/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.695, while the highest price level was $44.26. The company report on April 5, 2023 that eBay Opens “The ’85 Shop” Featuring the Greatest Collection of Original Air Jordan 1s Ever Assembled.

Sneaker fans can now own the most iconic sneakers in basketball history.

Today, eBay announces the launch of The ’85 Shop: a new retail pop-up store opening in Chicago that honors the birth of the Air Jordan 1 and its rise to dominance in the sneaker wars of the 1980s. Widely considered “the sneaker that started it all,” the origin story of the Air Jordan 1 – told in the just-released film “Air” – is celebrated in eBay’s ’85 Shop. The shop features a complete collection of original Air Jordan 1s in every colorway and a never-before-released Air Jordan 1 sample, alongside other iconic sneakers of the era like the Puma Clyde and Adidas Forum.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.74 percent and weekly performance of 0.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 3836505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $48.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. On June 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 60 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.85, while it was recorded at 44.15 for the last single week of trading, and 43.90 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.98 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.20.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 13.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.81. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of -$109,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 5.15%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,596 million, or 90.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,117,121, which is approximately -0.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,574,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.02 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -5.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

415 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 36,565,939 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 40,327,934 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 387,714,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,608,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,078,958 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,130,989 shares during the same period.