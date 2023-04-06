CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell -14.13% so far this year. What now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] jumped around 0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $73.16 at the close of the session, up 0.40%. The company report on March 23, 2023 that CF Industries Publishes 2022 Sustainability and Annual Reports.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, has published its 2022 Annual Report as well as its 2022 sustainability reporting materials. The Company releases these reports concurrently in line with its commitment to evaluate financial performance alongside sustainability performance.

The reports provide a close-up look at CF Industries’ 2022 performance, progress on its decarbonization and clean energy initiatives and updates on its comprehensive environment, social and governance (ESG) goals. This year’s sustainability reporting includes its 2022 ESG Report tailored to the information needs of shareholders and other capital market participants as well as CF Industries 2022: Sustainability in Action, a report that is relevant to all stakeholders, including the individuals, policymakers, organizations, and communities who touch CF Industries’ business and are critical to its success.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock is now -14.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CF Stock saw the intraday high of $73.30 and lowest of $71.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 119.60, which means current price is +7.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 3212069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $103.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $118 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has CF stock performed recently?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -12.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.18 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.32, while it was recorded at 72.81 for the last single week of trading, and 93.10 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.35 and a Gross Margin at +51.94. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.91.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 53.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.85. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $1,239,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

There are presently around $13,278 million, or 97.00% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,298,470, which is approximately 0.974% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,978,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in CF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.21 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -16.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 16,081,052 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 19,040,073 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 147,095,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,217,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,935,248 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 3,446,510 shares during the same period.