CapitalOne slashes price target on Zscaler Inc. [ZS] – find out why.

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.49%. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Zscaler Extends CNAPP Capabilities with Integrated Data Loss Prevention and Threat Intelligence from the World’s Largest Security Cloud.

Integration Provides Precise Understanding of Cloud Risk by Correlating Sensitive Data Discovery and Security Signals Across an Array of Security Products.

Over the last 12 months, ZS stock dropped by -59.82%. The one-year Zscaler Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.9. The average equity rating for ZS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.12 billion, with 144.51 million shares outstanding and 86.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, ZS stock reached a trading volume of 5584447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $158.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 5.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 46.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ZS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.49. With this latest performance, ZS shares dropped by -14.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.37 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.05, while it was recorded at 110.75 for the last single week of trading, and 140.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zscaler Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.01 and a Gross Margin at +77.70. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.77.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -21.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.40. Additionally, ZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$78,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ZS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 59.75%.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,424 million, or 49.60% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,183,936, which is approximately 3.062% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,305,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $696.8 million in ZS stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $527.6 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly 155.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zscaler Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 10,524,345 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 9,580,389 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 47,078,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,182,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 991,478 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 3,164,351 shares during the same period.