Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $11

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.99 during the day while it closed the day at $7.50. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Blink Charging Selected as Preferred Provider for Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Referral Program Aimed to Electrify Customers.

The Fleet Electrification Referral Program connects fleet customers with Blink’s best-in-class electric vehicle charging solutions.

Blink Charging Co. stock has also loss -6.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLNK stock has declined by -34.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.29% and lost -31.63% year-on date.

The market cap for BLNK stock reached $430.20 million, with 51.06 million shares outstanding and 41.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, BLNK reached a trading volume of 2879149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $20.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $18, while Needham kept a Buy rating on BLNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47.

BLNK stock trade performance evaluation

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.83. With this latest performance, BLNK shares dropped by -14.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.84 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 8.14 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.64 and a Gross Margin at -87.07. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -149.76.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -35.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.10. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$147,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $139 million, or 28.80% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,979,948, which is approximately 13.192% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,185,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.52 million in BLNK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.43 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly 21.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 4,801,140 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 1,562,609 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 10,929,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,292,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 459,139 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 344,131 shares during the same period.