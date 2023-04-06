Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] moved down -1.67: Why It’s Important

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] price plunged by -1.67 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Promising Topline Data from Renal Biopsy Sub-study of the AURORA Trial.

LUPKYNIS® treated patients showed histologic activity improvement with stable chronicity scores similar to active control arm of mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and low dose steroids alone.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Data further reinforces differentiation of LUPKYNIS from first generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs).

A sum of 3467535 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.18M shares. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $10.74 and dropped to a low of $9.905 until finishing in the latest session at $9.98.

The one-year AUPH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.23. The average equity rating for AUPH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $34 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $31, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

AUPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.45. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.17, while it was recorded at 10.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.30 and a Gross Margin at +95.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.71.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -25.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.99. Additionally, AUPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] managed to generate an average of -$360,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $519 million, or 40.50% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,170,518, which is approximately 5.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.75 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $40.29 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 13,358,511 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 17,394,485 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 20,393,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,146,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,267,804 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,762,827 shares during the same period.