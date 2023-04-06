Asana Inc. [ASAN] Revenue clocked in at $547.20 million, up 41.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] closed the trading session at $19.54 on 04/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.61, while the highest price level was $20.161. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Asana Unlocks Collaborative Intelligence for Enterprise Customers.

Real-time progress insights and process standardization accelerate business success.

New app widgets and rules for integrations increase efficiency and streamline collaboration.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.90 percent and weekly performance of -2.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, ASAN reached to a volume of 2802323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $23.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on ASAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

ASAN stock trade performance evaluation

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.73, while it was recorded at 20.37 for the last single week of trading, and 18.79 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.76. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -73.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.15. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,027 million, or 48.10% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,020,864, which is approximately 2.384% of the company’s market cap and around 31.60% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 6,726,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.43 million in ASAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $130.16 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 5,976,104 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 14,626,333 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 29,685,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,287,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,711,915 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,916,160 shares during the same period.