Argus slashes price target on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] – find out why.

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] loss -2.63% on the last trading session, reaching $115.34 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Airbnb to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Brian Chesky, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 beginning at 2:40pm PT / 5:40pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/030623a_js/?entity=93_BVGR8K3. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

About AirbnbAirbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed 1.4 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

Airbnb Inc. represents 635.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.58 billion with the latest information. ABNB stock price has been found in the range of $111.49 to $117.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 6718957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $138.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $130 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $114 to $130, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ABNB stock. On February 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 135 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 21.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for ABNB stock

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.03, while it was recorded at 120.39 for the last single week of trading, and 108.37 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +69.76. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.54.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now 24.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.10. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of $277,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $31,057 million, or 64.30% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,566,540, which is approximately 1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,454,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.18 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 0.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 30,717,355 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 20,520,909 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 210,935,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,173,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,412,172 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 4,776,951 shares during the same period.