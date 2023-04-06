American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Revenue clocked in at $19.64 billion, down -0.43% YTD: What’s Next?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] price surged by 3.70 percent to reach at $3.37. The company report on April 3, 2023 that I&M is Powering the Next Tomorrow to Significantly Expand Clean Energy Generation.

4 new Indiana solar power plants to boost reliability, sustainability of energy grid .

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is taking steps to significantly expand the volume of clean energy powering our customers’ homes and businesses. I&M filed plans with state authorities for four solar power plants capable of generating power for more than 200,000 typical homes by mid-2026.

A sum of 4036136 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.97M shares. American Electric Power Company Inc. shares reached a high of $94.91 and dropped to a low of $91.74 until finishing in the latest session at $94.54.

The one-year AEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.7. The average equity rating for AEP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $103.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $108 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $102, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on AEP stock. On December 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEP shares from 101 to 98.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AEP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.54, while it was recorded at 91.61 for the last single week of trading, and 93.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Electric Power Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.03. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $135,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 5.76%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,405 million, or 75.70% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,176,777, which is approximately 1.338% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,184,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.56 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly -2.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 730 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 31,646,949 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 26,074,352 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 330,622,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,343,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,642,527 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,781,409 shares during the same period.