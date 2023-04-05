WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] fell -6.33% so far this year. What now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] loss -8.70% or -4.03 points to close at $42.31 with a heavy trading volume of 5399485 shares. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Willscot Mobile Mini to Participate in 2023 Markel Shareholders Meeting.

Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer of WillScot Mobile Mini, commented, “I am excited to participate in the 2023 Markel Shareholders meeting and engage with like-minded peers and investors who share a passion for long-term value investing. Markel Corporation’s sustained track record of delivering superior returns both within its operations and in its investment portfolio has attracted and rewarded an enviable and devoted shareholder base. Like Markel Corporation, WillScot Mobile Mini believes that values-based leadership and alignment of customer, employee, and shareholder interests are the foundation for delivering sustainable growth and compounding returns over time. While our business operations may be different, our underlying business philosophies are strikingly similar, and I will discuss how this drives our strategy and capital allocation in the context of our modular space and storage leasing portfolio. Thank you to Tom Gayner and the Markel team for including WillScot Mobile Mini in their impressive agenda. I look forward to meeting and exchanging ideas with thought leaders, investment experts, and other friends of Markel.”.

It opened the trading session at $46.13, the shares rose to $46.455 and dropped to $42.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WSC points out that the company has recorded 0.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, WSC reached to a volume of 5399485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $57.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $50, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on WSC stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WSC shares from 31 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for WSC stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, WSC shares dropped by -20.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.47 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.76, while it was recorded at 45.31 for the last single week of trading, and 43.46 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.33 and a Gross Margin at +50.08. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.90.

Return on Total Capital for WSC is now 10.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.60. Additionally, WSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] managed to generate an average of $61,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]

There are presently around $9,230 million, or 99.37% of WSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,555,613, which is approximately 0.23% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,246,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.83 million in WSC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $603.45 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly -3.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 19,418,916 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 25,663,479 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 154,088,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,170,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,914,408 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,380,526 shares during the same period.