why Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.14

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.07 at the close of the session, down -0.07%. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Vipshop Announces US$500 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$500 million of its American depositary shares or Class A ordinary shares until the close of business on March 31, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time. The Company plans to adopt and implement this share repurchase program in accordance with applicable rules and requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company’s insider trading policy.

The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing and dollar amount of repurchase transactions will be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 requirements. The Company’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.

Vipshop Holdings Limited stock is now 10.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIPS Stock saw the intraday high of $15.21 and lowest of $14.795 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.18, which means current price is +14.73% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 4508803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $16.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on VIPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79.

How has VIPS stock performed recently?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.80, while it was recorded at 15.13 for the last single week of trading, and 11.54 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +20.96. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.11.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 13.22%.

Insider trade positions for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

There are presently around $5,053 million, or 72.00% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,566,556, which is approximately -3.966% of the company’s market cap and around 1.59% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 18,990,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $286.38 million in VIPS stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $286.36 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly -5.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 43,503,876 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 53,074,932 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 238,524,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,103,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,759,065 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 9,164,774 shares during the same period.