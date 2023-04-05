why The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.71

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] traded at a low on 04/04/23, posting a -3.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.31. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Carlyle Aviation Partners’ Fly Leasing to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Investor Call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5255007 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at 4.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.17%.

The market cap for CG stock reached $10.40 billion, with 363.14 million shares outstanding and 240.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 5255007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $42.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CG stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CG shares from 58 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43.

How has CG stock performed recently?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -16.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.41 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.46, while it was recorded at 30.34 for the last single week of trading, and 31.64 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.89 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.65.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.52. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $583,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -3.77%.

Insider trade positions for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

There are presently around $6,142 million, or 54.10% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,952,869, which is approximately 3.398% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 24,697,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $752.05 million in CG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $406.53 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 8.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 38,072,707 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 29,720,241 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 133,916,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,709,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,286,962 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,521,415 shares during the same period.