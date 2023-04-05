why The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.50

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] loss -28.60% on the last trading session, reaching $0.11 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2023 that The Alkaline Water Company Announces 15 for-1 Reverse Stock Split.

Company Aims to Satisfy Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Continued Listing Requirement.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company), the nation’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, today announced that its board of directors approved a 15-for-1 reverse stock split of the Company’s authorized and issued and outstanding shares of common stock, which will be effective under Nevada law on April 5, 2023. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the current trading symbol, “WTER,” and will be open for trading on a split-adjusted basis on April 5, 2023.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. represents 145.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.38 million with the latest information. WTER stock price has been found in the range of $0.1101 to $0.1451.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, WTER reached a trading volume of 6575511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTER shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for WTER stock

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.11. With this latest performance, WTER shares dropped by -45.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.93 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2006, while it was recorded at 0.1516 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3148 for the last 200 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.36 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.32.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -296.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -662.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -689.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -168.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,075.57. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$879,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.57.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.10% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,717,581, which is approximately 0.075% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,699,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in WTER stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.18 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly -5.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 2,562,819 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,195,602 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 6,116,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,875,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 407,969 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,789,320 shares during the same period.