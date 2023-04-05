why Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.57

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] closed the trading session at $17.40 on 04/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.28, while the highest price level was $17.90. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Ferguson and Starwood Capital Invest in Higharc to Accelerate Automation in Home Design and Construction.

Higharc — the intelligent homebuilding platform for design, sales, and construction — today announced a strategic investment from Ferguson Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Ferguson and a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group (“Starwood Capital”), a global private investment firm. With this investment, Starwood Capital and Ferguson will help Higharc accelerate adoption of its technology by homebuilders across the US.

“Ferguson is committed to helping our customers build better through the use of innovative technologies.” says Blake Luse, Managing Director of Ferguson Ventures. “We invested in Higharc to help builders seamlessly integrate our products and solutions into their designs. This effort will streamline and create an enhanced product selection and purchasing experience.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.07 percent and weekly performance of 1.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, STWD reached to a volume of 4131211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $23.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

STWD stock trade performance evaluation

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -15.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.29 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.17, while it was recorded at 17.47 for the last single week of trading, and 20.64 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.39 and a Gross Margin at +83.78. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.01.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.93. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 267.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $2,946,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,412 million, or 46.70% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,015,810, which is approximately 2.435% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,912,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $297.66 million in STWD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $121.95 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly 1.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 8,128,334 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 9,387,624 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 119,540,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,056,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,773,674 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,632,463 shares during the same period.