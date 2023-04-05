why Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.83

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.81%. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Ocugen Chief Scientific Officer to Present at 2023 World Vaccine Congress.

“Current COVID-19 vaccines are limited by a lack of durability and inability to stop infection and transmission,” said Dr. Upadhyay. “Inhaled vaccines have the potential to generate rapid mucosal immunity in respiratory pathways, limiting infection and transmission. I look forward to discussing Ocugen’s inhaled vaccine technology—to address COVID-19 and flu—during the World Vaccine Congress.”.

Over the last 12 months, OCGN stock dropped by -75.30%. The one-year Ocugen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.23. The average equity rating for OCGN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $178.19 million, with 220.13 million shares outstanding and 215.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, OCGN stock reached a trading volume of 3518000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on OCGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

OCGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -17.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.73 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0318, while it was recorded at 0.8473 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7392 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocugen Inc. Fundamentals:

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $78 million, or 37.90% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 30,121,024, which is approximately 15.818% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,061,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.98 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.22 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 1.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 12,718,083 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,972,018 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 72,270,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,960,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,562,142 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,015,225 shares during the same period.