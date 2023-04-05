Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] Stock trading around $33.52 per share: What’s Next?

Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE: WAL] closed the trading session at $33.52 on 04/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.13, while the highest price level was $34.94. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast, and provides Quarter End Financial Update.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Kenneth A. Vecchione, President and CEO and Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and CFO will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 to discuss the Company’s performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 using the access code 192362 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/218206682.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.72 percent and weekly performance of -0.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -55.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -42.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, WAL reached to a volume of 4412460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAL shares is $68.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on WAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Alliance Bancorporation is set at 5.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAL in the course of the last twelve months was 1.90.

WAL stock trade performance evaluation

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, WAL shares dropped by -55.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.45 for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.61, while it was recorded at 35.17 for the last single week of trading, and 67.22 for the last 200 days.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.44.

Return on Total Capital for WAL is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.73. Additionally, WAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] managed to generate an average of $314,205 per employee.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,341 million, or 86.90% of WAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,092,749, which is approximately 1.939% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 6,617,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $230.49 million in WAL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $221.55 million in WAL stock with ownership of nearly -27.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Alliance Bancorporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE:WAL] by around 12,089,728 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 9,415,581 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 74,426,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,931,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAL stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,173,968 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,433,494 shares during the same period.