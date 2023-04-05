Wells Fargo slashes price target on HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] – find out why.

HF Sinclair Corporation [NYSE: DINO] plunged by -$3.91 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $48.57 during the day while it closed the day at $44.78. The company report on April 3, 2023 that HF Sinclair Corporation Announces Additions to its Executive Leadership Team.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) (“HF Sinclair” or the “Company”) today announced that in connection with Tim Go’s previously announced promotion to Chief Executive Officer and President of HF Sinclair effective May 9, 2023, the following individuals have been added to its Executive Leadership Team.

Valerie Pompa has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Operations. Ms. Pompa has served as Senior Vice President, Refinery Operations for HF Sinclair since 2020 and has held various senior operations roles within the oil and gas industry for more than 30 years, including 17 years with Flint Hills Resources, LP.

HF Sinclair Corporation stock has also loss -10.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DINO stock has declined by -9.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.53% and lost -13.70% year-on date.

The market cap for DINO stock reached $8.95 billion, with 199.43 million shares outstanding and 154.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, DINO reached a trading volume of 4290485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DINO shares is $63.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DINO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for HF Sinclair Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for HF Sinclair Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $52, while TD Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on DINO stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DINO shares from 40 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HF Sinclair Corporation is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for DINO in the course of the last twelve months was 2.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DINO stock trade performance evaluation

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.04. With this latest performance, DINO shares dropped by -14.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.48 for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.64, while it was recorded at 48.06 for the last single week of trading, and 52.57 for the last 200 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.84 and a Gross Margin at +11.82. HF Sinclair Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.57.

Return on Total Capital for DINO is now 35.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.25. Additionally, DINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] managed to generate an average of $553,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.42.HF Sinclair Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DINO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HF Sinclair Corporation go to 58.80%.

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,653 million, or 67.50% of DINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DINO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,066,345, which is approximately 12.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,163,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $689.62 million in DINO stocks shares; and TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $599.72 million in DINO stock with ownership of nearly -0.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HF Sinclair Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in HF Sinclair Corporation [NYSE:DINO] by around 17,373,985 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 12,645,252 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 106,620,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,639,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DINO stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,589,174 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,124,102 shares during the same period.