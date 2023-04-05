Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] – find out why.

Cardlytics Inc. [NASDAQ: CDLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 80.87% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 140.00%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Cardlytics Announces Updated Guidance for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, CDLX stock dropped by -88.76%. The one-year Cardlytics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.45. The average equity rating for CDLX stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $183.46 million, with 33.31 million shares outstanding and 32.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 744.66K shares, CDLX stock reached a trading volume of 71216916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDLX shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cardlytics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $72 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Cardlytics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CDLX stock. On July 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CDLX shares from 50 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardlytics Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15.

CDLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 140.00. With this latest performance, CDLX shares gained by 26.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.41 for Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardlytics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.40 and a Gross Margin at +35.34. Cardlytics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.85.

Return on Total Capital for CDLX is now -20.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.20. Additionally, CDLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] managed to generate an average of -$928,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Cardlytics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CDLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardlytics Inc. go to 38.30%.

Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103 million, or 95.80% of CDLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDLX stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 5,416,116, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,724,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.4 million in CDLX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.26 million in CDLX stock with ownership of nearly -20.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardlytics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Cardlytics Inc. [NASDAQ:CDLX] by around 5,895,736 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 7,457,627 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,514,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,867,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDLX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,252,028 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,285,888 shares during the same period.