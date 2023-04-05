Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] loss -4.70% on the last trading session, reaching $2.84 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Uranium Energy Corp Announces Re-Election of Executive Vice President – Scott Melbye as President of the Uranium Producers of America.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (“UEC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Scott Melbye, UEC’s Executive Vice President, has been re-elected to serve another term as President of the Uranium Producers of America (“UPA”).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Amir Adnani, President and CEO stated: “We congratulate Scott on his re-election to the position of President of the UPA. His re-election marks his third term as President and is a tribute to his long-standing reputation of excellence and leadership in the uranium industry. UEC’s industry leadership is a result of our team’s dedication to high-performance standards associated with the nuclear fuel industry. Their excellence and decades of experience serves the Company well and provides a solid foundation for our future growth and success.”.

Uranium Energy Corp. represents 369.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.07 billion with the latest information. UEC stock price has been found in the range of $2.77 to $3.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 6178341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on UEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for UEC in the course of the last twelve months was 61.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for UEC stock

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.24 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.72 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.62 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Uranium Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.36. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of $83,365 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

There are presently around $507 million, or 46.10% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 32,513,706, which is approximately 52.757% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,050,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.67 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $62.61 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 12.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 26,774,714 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 4,919,289 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 138,364,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,058,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,359,143 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,185,431 shares during the same period.