Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] closed the trading session at $11.48 on 04/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.16, while the highest price level was $11.73. The company report on March 28, 2023 that PacBio and Corteva Agriscience Enable Groundbreaking Plant and Microbial Long-Read Sequencing Workflow on Revio System.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced new workflows developed with global agriculture company, Corteva Agriscience that enable high throughput plant and microbial genome sequencing. This collaboration, which originated at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) Agricultural meeting last year, delivers end-to-end workflows that streamline DNA extraction through library preparation, enabling Corteva to sequence thousands of samples annually, as part of their innovative seed and crop protection research and production programs.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Through this collaboration with Corteva Agriscience, we can now support their efforts to offer healthier and more sustainable production of plants to farmers that feed the world,” said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio. “When we announced our new Revio sequencing system, we knew it would be revolutionary for the genomics industry. We’re thrilled to see it being used, along with our Nanobind products, to advance plant and microbial genetics.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.34 percent and weekly performance of 25.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 96.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, PACB reached to a volume of 3639516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71.

PACB stock trade performance evaluation

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.74. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 25.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.05 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 10.81 for the last single week of trading, and 7.97 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -237.58 and a Gross Margin at +38.08. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -244.92.

Return on Total Capital for PACB is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.59. Additionally, PACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] managed to generate an average of -$408,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,619 million, or 88.90% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 25,691,681, which is approximately -10.459% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,279,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.05 million in PACB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $215.75 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 3.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 40,528,975 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 27,351,308 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 157,082,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,962,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,013,884 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,981,243 shares during the same period.