Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Ventas Inc. [VTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $42.95 during the day while it closed the day at $42.26. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Ventas Prices Cdn$600 Million of 5.398% Senior Notes Due 2028.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) said today that it has priced a private offering in Canada of Cdn$600 million of 5.398% Senior Notes, Series I due 2028 (the “Notes”). The sale of the Notes is expected to close on April 21, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Notes are being issued by Ventas’ indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Ventas Canada Finance Limited (the “Issuer”), on a prospectus-exempt basis only to “accredited investors” who are not individuals unless such individuals are also “permitted clients,” in each case as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Notes will be unconditionally guaranteed by the Company (the “Guarantee”).

Ventas Inc. stock has also loss -1.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VTR stock has declined by -6.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.06% and lost -6.19% year-on date.

The market cap for VTR stock reached $17.34 billion, with 399.66 million shares outstanding and 397.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, VTR reached a trading volume of 3521993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $53.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $55 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTR stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts increased their price target for VTR shares from 58 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 97.51.

VTR stock trade performance evaluation

Ventas Inc. [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.93, while it was recorded at 43.34 for the last single week of trading, and 46.65 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 2.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.90. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of -$105,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,313 million, or 95.10% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,465,237, which is approximately 0.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,479,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in VTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.24 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly 0.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 25,572,093 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 11,954,955 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 344,858,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,385,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,912,540 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,256,795 shares during the same period.