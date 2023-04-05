Wall Street Analyst Initiated PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. What else is Wall St. saying

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] price plunged by -7.94 percent to reach at -$3.44. The company report on March 24, 2023 that PBF Energy to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter 2023 on Friday, May 5, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy’s website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 869-3847 or (201) 689-8261. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company’s website.

A sum of 3622173 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.80M shares. PBF Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $43.34 and dropped to a low of $39.64 until finishing in the latest session at $39.91.

The one-year PBF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.83. The average equity rating for PBF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $53.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PBF stock. On September 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PBF shares from 36 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PBF Stock Performance Analysis:

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.86. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -15.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.81, while it was recorded at 42.75 for the last single week of trading, and 38.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PBF Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PBF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 0.00%.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,766 million, or 81.60% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,535,633, which is approximately -26.135% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,526,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $543.02 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $287.69 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 0.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 15,264,298 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 22,643,411 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 72,042,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,950,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,752,020 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,918,657 shares during the same period.