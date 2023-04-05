Wall Street Analyst Initiated Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] slipped around -0.27 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.18 at the close of the session, down -2.17%. The company report on April 3, 2023 that New FoodSaver® Compact Vacuum Sealer Delivers Full-Sized Power in a Modern Design that Saves 30% More Space in the Kitchen.

The new FoodSaver Space Saving vacuum sealing system makes food preservation as easy as one, two, three.

FoodSaver®, the makers of the no. 1 vacuum sealing system, and a part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, today announced its latest innovation designed to take up less space in the kitchen. The new Space Saving Vacuum Sealer saves 30% more space than other FoodSaver models, delivers the same power as full-sized designs, and can be stored either vertically or in a kitchen drawer, making it perfect for apartment living or smaller kitchens.

Newell Brands Inc. stock is now -6.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NWL Stock saw the intraday high of $12.56 and lowest of $11.995 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.70, which means current price is +8.27% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, NWL reached a trading volume of 5362069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $15.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $16 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $26, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has NWL stock performed recently?

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -9.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.83, while it was recorded at 12.24 for the last single week of trading, and 15.63 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.18 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.79. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] managed to generate an average of $7,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 0.70%.

Insider trade positions for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

There are presently around $4,894 million, or 94.80% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,566,082, which is approximately -1.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 47,361,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $589.65 million in NWL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $548.38 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 1.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 37,293,224 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 26,139,861 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 329,658,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,091,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,081,882 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 6,095,618 shares during the same period.