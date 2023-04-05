Wall Street Analyst Downgrade ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. What else is Wall St. saying

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.76%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that ZoomInfo Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) (The “Company”), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase, from time to time, up to $100 million of the Company’s Common Stock.

“Based on our continued success generating a strong combination of growth, profitability, and free cash flow at scale, we have the opportunity to invest in the business and enhance shareholder value through a share repurchase program,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “We expect to be opportunistic with this initial share repurchase program, and while the current economic environment remains uncertain, we are confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth while compounding free cash flow over the long-term.”.

Over the last 12 months, ZI stock dropped by -59.98%. The one-year ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.77. The average equity rating for ZI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.60 billion, with 402.68 million shares outstanding and 295.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, ZI stock reached a trading volume of 3692206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $35.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $65 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $34, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ZI Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.84 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.41, while it was recorded at 24.37 for the last single week of trading, and 34.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.68 and a Gross Margin at +80.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.76.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.84. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of $17,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 27.10%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,834 million, or 90.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 40,240,080, which is approximately 79.023% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 36,662,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $900.43 million in ZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $741.13 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 7.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 58,209,487 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 42,744,560 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 258,718,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,672,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,265,675 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 14,895,256 shares during the same period.