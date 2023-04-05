Veru Inc. [VERU] moved down -2.63: Why It’s Important

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] price plunged by -2.63 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Veru Announces Preclinical Results from Expanded Sabizabulin Program into Influenza-Induced Severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Provides Update on COVID-19 Program.

In the final report, sabizabulin significantly reduced key cytokines involved in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in H1N1 influenza pulmonary inflammation murine ARDS model.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Positive Phase 3 COVID-19 clinical study and preclinical influenza study further support the potential use of sabizabulin as a broad antiviral and anti-inflammatory agent for viral-induced ARDS.

A sum of 4253358 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.52M shares. Veru Inc. shares reached a high of $1.25 and dropped to a low of $1.11 until finishing in the latest session at $1.11.

The one-year VERU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.9. The average equity rating for VERU stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

VERU Stock Performance Analysis:

Veru Inc. [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.62. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -54.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.97 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.4270, while it was recorded at 1.1860 for the last single week of trading, and 9.0632 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veru Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -211.47 and a Gross Margin at +77.55. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -212.88.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -63.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc. [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.64. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc. [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$359,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Veru Inc. [VERU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53 million, or 49.10% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: CANDRIAM S.C.A. with ownership of 10,216,487, which is approximately 170.195% of the company’s market cap and around 19.23% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 7,858,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.96 million in VERU stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $8.31 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 14.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 14,605,259 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 7,370,265 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 24,678,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,653,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 756,844 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,677,372 shares during the same period.