StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] Stock trading around $8.95 per share: What’s Next?

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] loss -3.03% on the last trading session, reaching $8.95 price per share at the time. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Completion of CEO Transition.

StoneCo Ltd. represents 312.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.78 billion with the latest information. STNE stock price has been found in the range of $8.9017 to $9.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 4523615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $12.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $16, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on STNE stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STNE shares from 9.80 to 7.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for STNE stock

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 9.33 for the last single week of trading, and 9.79 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.11 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.86.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.05. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 33.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

There are presently around $1,996 million, or 68.60% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: MADRONE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 25,339,276, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.63% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,305,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.88 million in STNE stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $110.96 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 191.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 62,460,145 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 33,442,875 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 120,351,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,254,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,409,715 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 15,702,097 shares during the same period.