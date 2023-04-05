PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] Revenue clocked in at $309.40 million, up 42.55% YTD: What’s Next?

PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE: AGS] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.27 at the close of the session, down -0.41%. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Top 6 AGS Highlights at the Indian Gaming Trade Show.

AGS (NYSE: AGS or “the Company”), a global gaming supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products, today announced its must-see products at the Indian Gaming Association (“IGA”) Trade Show and Convention in San Diego from March 29 – 30, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We are looking forward to once again having the opportunity to connect with our tribal partners,” said AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez. “IGA is an incredible opportunity for us to showcase our portfolio and deep pipeline of products coming out this year. We believe that our R&D team has created products that offer a unique and exciting experience for players and casino operators alike. And we could not be more excited to share our developments with our customers.”.

PlayAGS Inc. stock is now 42.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGS Stock saw the intraday high of $7.42 and lowest of $7.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.40, which means current price is +48.98% above from all time high which was touched on 03/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 584.89K shares, AGS reached a trading volume of 4456270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGS shares is $11.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for PlayAGS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for PlayAGS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on AGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PlayAGS Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has AGS stock performed recently?

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, AGS shares gained by 8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.62 for PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.59, while it was recorded at 7.12 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.89 and a Gross Margin at +47.59. PlayAGS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.60.

Return on Total Capital for AGS is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,152.41. Additionally, AGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,135.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] managed to generate an average of -$9,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.PlayAGS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]

There are presently around $211 million, or 82.60% of AGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGS stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 3,161,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.08 million in AGS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.84 million in AGS stock with ownership of nearly 30.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE:AGS] by around 8,258,155 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 10,207,231 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,506,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,972,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,936,258 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 9,387,490 shares during the same period.