Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] moved down -56.92: Why It’s Important

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCT] loss -56.92% or -0.45 points to close at $0.34 with a heavy trading volume of 8535338 shares. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Strategic Reprioritization and Capital Preservation, Extends Cash Runway into 2025.

Zilovertamab Phase 3 Study ZILO-301 and Phase 1/2 Study CIRM-0001 to be closed based on dynamically changing therapeutic landscape.

Cash runway extended to 2025, enabling initial clinical data readouts for both ONCT-808, ROR1-tageting CAR T for patients with aggressive lymphomas, and ONCT-534, novel AR inhibitor for patients with resistant mCRPC.

It opened the trading session at $0.31, the shares rose to $0.3493 and dropped to $0.278, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ONCT points out that the company has recorded -64.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 43.33% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 260.19K shares, ONCT reached to a volume of 8535338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONCT shares is $7.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for ONCT stock

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.90. With this latest performance, ONCT shares dropped by -63.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.99 for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9178, while it was recorded at 0.6964 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0193 for the last 200 days.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3016.58 and a Gross Margin at +87.99. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2964.43.

Return on Total Capital for ONCT is now -60.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.14. Additionally, ONCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] managed to generate an average of -$1,472,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]

There are presently around $7 million, or 18.90% of ONCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,864,140, which is approximately 0.032% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,159,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in ONCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.8 million in ONCT stock with ownership of nearly 1.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCT] by around 1,168,608 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,380,471 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 6,671,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,220,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 529,383 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 252,199 shares during the same period.