Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] is 21.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NYSE: NTCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.55%. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Natura &Co sells Aesop to L’Oréal.

With a strengthened financial structure, Natura &Co to focus on strategic priorities.

Natura &Co (NYSE – NTCO; B3 – NTCO3) announces that it has reached an agreement under which L’Oréal will acquire Aesop, opening a new chapter of the luxury beauty brand’s growth story after 10 successful years under Natura &Co’s stewardship.

Over the last 12 months, NTCO stock dropped by -56.07%. The one-year Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.11. The average equity rating for NTCO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.60 billion, with 689.79 million shares outstanding and 689.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 838.89K shares, NTCO stock reached a trading volume of 5256309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTCO shares is $6.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NTCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natura &Co Holding S.A. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16.

NTCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, NTCO shares dropped by -9.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.65 for Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.47, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Natura &Co Holding S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.56 and a Gross Margin at +57.16. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.82.

Return on Total Capital for NTCO is now 1.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.51. Additionally, NTCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] managed to generate an average of -$2,862,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.

NTCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Natura &Co Holding S.A. go to 7.13%.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] Insider Position Details

Positions in Natura &Co Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NYSE:NTCO] by around 4,466,481 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 6,300,153 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 29,353,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,120,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTCO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 238,150 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 676,666 shares during the same period.