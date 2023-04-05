Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $85

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] loss -1.29% or -1.07 points to close at $81.64 with a heavy trading volume of 4181211 shares. The company report on March 20, 2023 that New MPLAB® SiC Power Simulator Allows Customers to Test Microchip’s SiC Power Solutions in Design Phase.

Microchip’s PLECS-based tool quickly evaluates solutions across power-switching topologies before committing design to hardware.

It opened the trading session at $83.05, the shares rose to $83.06 and dropped to $80.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCHP points out that the company has recorded 28.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -50.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, MCHP reached to a volume of 4181211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $96.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $70 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MCHP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MCHP shares from 85 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for MCHP stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.63, while it was recorded at 82.36 for the last single week of trading, and 70.91 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 13.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

There are presently around $40,913 million, or 93.30% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,300,914, which is approximately 1.185% of the company’s market cap and around 2.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,245,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.93 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly -24.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

564 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 26,156,451 shares. Additionally, 429 investors decreased positions by around 33,789,212 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 434,706,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 494,652,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,518,665 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,927,064 shares during the same period.