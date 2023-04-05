Market cap of The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG] reaches 24.42M – now what?

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NASDAQ: NFTG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 49.81% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 61.29%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that The NFT Gaming Company Provides Shareholder Update on Game Launches, Artificial Intelligence, Gaxos Platform, and Other Initiatives.

“We are extremely excited to begin releasing our proprietary games and flagship product, Gaxos,” commented Vadim Mats, Chief Executive Officer of NFTG. “The Company is actively developing games and a community that will offer content that will appeal to all types of gamers. By combining games and genres that people love to play with the power of the blockchain, AI, and other state-of-the-art technology, we are paving the way for the new generation of digital gaming. I look forward to user acquisition and generating revenue to drive value for our shareholders.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $24.42 million, with 12.10 million shares outstanding and 9.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 154.05K shares, NFTG stock reached a trading volume of 21979770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for The NFT Gaming Company Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

NFTG Stock Performance Analysis:

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.29.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.73 for The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.4500 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into The NFT Gaming Company Inc. Fundamentals:

The NFT Gaming Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.