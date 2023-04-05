Market cap of Phillips 66 [PSX] reaches 44.97B – now what?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] price plunged by -4.50 percent to reach at -$4.63. The company report on March 27, 2023 that “GLOBAL VOLUNTEER MONTH” Celebrates Volunteers Throughout April and Shines a Light on the Importance of Civic Engagement.

"Global Volunteer Month is an opportunity for companies and nonprofits to inspire individuals to action, share stories of those doing good, and create a pathway for continued engagement," said Diane Quest, Interim President & CEO, Points of Light. "Over the past four years since our inaugural Global Volunteer Month, we have seen people increase their commitments to doing good in their community and wanting to find ways to live a fully engaged civic life to create a just and equitable world. Points of Light continues to support companies and nonprofits in utilizing the power of people to do good and to shine a light on the individuals who creating change.".

A sum of 4017568 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.69M shares. Phillips 66 shares reached a high of $102.92 and dropped to a low of $97.51 until finishing in the latest session at $98.28.

The one-year PSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.0. The average equity rating for PSX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $126.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $115 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on PSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 [PSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.74 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.21, while it was recorded at 100.57 for the last single week of trading, and 95.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Fundamentals:

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 30.30%.

Phillips 66 [PSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,770 million, or 73.50% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,216,131, which is approximately -0.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,326,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.36 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

801 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 16,116,935 shares. Additionally, 596 investors decreased positions by around 17,068,891 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 304,684,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,869,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 237 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,103,032 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,261,512 shares during the same period.