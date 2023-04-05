Market cap of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] reaches 1.34B – now what?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: IOVA] loss -5.73% on the last trading session, reaching $5.92 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2023 that Iovance Biotherapeutics Completes Biologics License Application (BLA) Submission for Lifileucel in Advanced Melanoma.

First TIL Therapy BLA Submission to U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. represents 164.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.34 billion with the latest information. IOVA stock price has been found in the range of $5.82 to $6.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, IOVA reached a trading volume of 5350427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $22.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $11 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $6, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on IOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

Trading performance analysis for IOVA stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, IOVA shares dropped by -14.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]

There are presently around $1,088 million, or 89.79% of IOVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,715,475, which is approximately 48.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,463,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.83 million in IOVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $75.84 million in IOVA stock with ownership of nearly 5.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:IOVA] by around 43,204,287 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 23,927,317 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 106,175,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,307,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOVA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,593,501 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,981,110 shares during the same period.