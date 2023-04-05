Market cap of Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] reaches 2.10B – now what?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] traded at a low on 04/04/23, posting a -2.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.09. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Hims & Hers Certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’.

Results from a new survey of Hims & Hers’ employees has certified the company as a ‘great place to work’ for 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, has been certified as a great place to work this month by the independent analyst Great Place to Work® for the year 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5642504 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hims & Hers Health Inc. stands at 5.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.76%.

The market cap for HIMS stock reached $2.10 billion, with 206.16 million shares outstanding and 155.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, HIMS reached a trading volume of 5642504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $8.50, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on HIMS stock. On October 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HIMS shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

How has HIMS stock performed recently?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.31 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 10.05 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.00 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -20.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.70. Additionally, HIMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$100,888 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Insider trade positions for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]

There are presently around $1,283 million, or 58.20% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,320,410, which is approximately 1.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,396,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.18 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, currently with $105.26 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly 0.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 13,487,960 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 4,221,254 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 106,754,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,463,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,007,910 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,882,068 shares during the same period.