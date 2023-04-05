Market cap of Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] reaches 396.80M – now what?

Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE: DNMR] closed the trading session at $4.36 on 04/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.81, while the highest price level was $4.59. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Danimer Scientific Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

— Results In-Line with March 20 Preannouncement –.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

— Issues FY23 Guidance with Expectation for Accelerating Growth and Margin Improvement –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 143.58 percent and weekly performance of 55.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 84.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 142.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, DNMR reached to a volume of 5154539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNMR shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Danimer Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Danimer Scientific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on DNMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danimer Scientific Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

DNMR stock trade performance evaluation

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.71. With this latest performance, DNMR shares gained by 84.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.31 for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 3.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -232.89 and a Gross Margin at -34.98. Danimer Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -337.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.38.

Danimer Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $182 million, or 45.10% of DNMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNMR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,969,531, which is approximately -29.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES GROUP LLC, holding 5,354,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.83 million in DNMR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.16 million in DNMR stock with ownership of nearly -0.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danimer Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE:DNMR] by around 11,001,044 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 6,535,526 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 29,217,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,754,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNMR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,853,001 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,303,729 shares during the same period.