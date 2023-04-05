Market cap of Cloudflare Inc. [NET] reaches 19.32B – now what?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] gained 0.08% or 0.05 points to close at $61.23 with a heavy trading volume of 4196929 shares. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Cloudflare Democratizes Post-Quantum Cryptography By Delivering It For Free, By Default.

Already powering more than 99% of all websites that support NIST standard track post-quantum cryptography today, Cloudflare aims to help defend online users against threats of advanced computing.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced it will provide post-quantum cryptography for free by default to all customers to help secure their websites, APIs, cloud tools and remote employees against future threats. Now, all Cloudflare customers will be able to seamlessly migrate to the next era of cybersecurity standards–instantly and for free. Cloudflare is making this commitment at the 2023 Summit for Democracy in support of a more responsive and resilient Internet, and will additionally publish vendor-neutral roadmaps based on NIST standards to help businesses secure any connections that are not protected by Cloudflare.

It opened the trading session at $61.50, the shares rose to $63.09 and dropped to $60.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NET points out that the company has recorded 9.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, NET reached to a volume of 4196929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $69.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Sell rating on NET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23.

Trading performance analysis for NET stock

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.41. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.59 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.16, while it was recorded at 60.01 for the last single week of trading, and 54.22 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.51 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.83.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -11.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.75. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] managed to generate an average of -$60,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cloudflare Inc. go to 47.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

There are presently around $14,849 million, or 86.60% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 31,352,114, which is approximately -5.404% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 26,335,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in NET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.58 billion in NET stock with ownership of nearly 2.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudflare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 24,641,633 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 14,643,437 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 203,421,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,706,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,719,106 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,220,090 shares during the same period.