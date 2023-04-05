Market cap of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG] reaches 29.94M – now what?

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BFRG] closed the trading session at $6.00 on 04/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.55, while the highest price level was $9.50. The company report on April 4, 2023 that BullFrog AI Announces Exclusive, Worldwide Licensing Agreement with Johns Hopkins’ Applied Physics Laboratory for Patented AI Technology.

Licensed technology powers BullFrog’s bfLEAP™ – one of the most innovative, technologically advanced analytics engines – to streamline therapeutics development.

If compared to the average trading volume of 522.70K shares, BFRG reached to a volume of 39544023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BFRG stock trade performance evaluation

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.68.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.88 for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG]. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.