Market cap of Alcoa Corporation [AA] reaches 7.06B – now what?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.42% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.47%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Alcoa Expands its EcoSource™ Low-Carbon Alumina Brand to Include Non-metallurgical Grade Alumina.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) today announced the expansion of the Company’s EcoSource™ low-carbon alumina brand to now include certain grades of non-metallurgical alumina.

First launched in 2020 for smelter-grade applications (SGA), EcoSource is the world’s first and only low-carbon alumina brand. Now, it is also being offered in non-metallurgical (NMA) grades, including hydrates and calcined materials. Hydrates are primarily used in municipal water treatment applications; calcined materials are used in the manufacturing of ceramic tiles, glass, and flame retardants.

Over the last 12 months, AA stock dropped by -55.48%. The one-year Alcoa Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.53. The average equity rating for AA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.06 billion, with 178.00 million shares outstanding and 175.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, AA stock reached a trading volume of 4584426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $54.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $41 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $56, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -24.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.74 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.31, while it was recorded at 41.47 for the last single week of trading, and 46.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alcoa Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.30 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 20.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$9,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corporation go to 12.30%.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,071 million, or 82.60% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,268,506, which is approximately -0.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,673,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $738.22 million in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $334.25 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 10.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

222 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 24,539,942 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 20,865,159 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 99,949,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,355,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,968,706 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 5,090,960 shares during the same period.