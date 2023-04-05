Market Analysts see Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] falling to $12. Time to buy?

Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE: SG] loss -5.77% on the last trading session, reaching $7.35 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2023 that sweetgreen Adds Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl to Its Menu.

The bowl features zero leafy greens, so don’t call it a salad.

Today, sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced the launch of the Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl, a protein-packed all-grains bowl now available for in-store and online ordering across all locations for a limited time only. The new item marks the latest iteration of sweetgreen’s menu innovation strategy, as the brand evolves beyond salads to introduce a bowl without any greens, joining its stacked menu of rotating seasonal entrees and fan-favorite signature salads.

Sweetgreen Inc. represents 110.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $779.03 million with the latest information. SG stock price has been found in the range of $7.28 to $8.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, SG reached a trading volume of 3650114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $21 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Sweetgreen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on SG stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SG shares from 28 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sweetgreen Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

Trading performance analysis for SG stock

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.31. With this latest performance, SG shares dropped by -14.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 7.45 for the last single week of trading, and 13.40 for the last 200 days.

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.00 and a Gross Margin at +4.85. Sweetgreen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.51.

Return on Total Capital for SG is now -22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.57. Additionally, SG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] managed to generate an average of -$31,996 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Sweetgreen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]

There are presently around $668 million, or 96.30% of SG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,598,280, which is approximately 0.666% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,641,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.61 million in SG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $58.01 million in SG stock with ownership of nearly -42.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sweetgreen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE:SG] by around 10,877,219 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 18,751,392 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 55,967,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,596,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SG stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,331,801 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 7,862,907 shares during the same period.