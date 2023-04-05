Market Analysts see bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] slipped around -0.18 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.12 at the close of the session, down -5.45%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that bluebird bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress.

– Continued strong commercial launch for ZYNTEGLO® and SKYSONA®; 7 patient starts (cell collections) across both programs to date -.

– Update on Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for lovo-cel for sickle cell disease (SCD) -.

bluebird bio Inc. stock is now -54.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLUE Stock saw the intraday high of $3.34 and lowest of $3.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.58, which means current price is +5.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, BLUE reached a trading volume of 4526276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 88.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

How has BLUE stock performed recently?

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.78. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -36.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.21 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 6.02 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10679.79 and a Gross Margin at -319.18. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7411.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.41.

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for bluebird bio Inc. go to 45.80%.

Insider trade positions for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]

There are presently around $224 million, or 81.30% of BLUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,759,471, which is approximately 0.307% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,368,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.32 million in BLUE stocks shares; and TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $15.3 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly -26.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in bluebird bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 12,324,353 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 10,334,556 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 45,248,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,907,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,162,266 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,168,529 shares during the same period.