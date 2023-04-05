Market Analysts see agilon health inc. [AGL] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $25.535 during the day while it closed the day at $25.28. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Holland PHO and agilon health Form Partnership to Expand the Delivery of Value-based Primary Care in West Michigan.

The partnership supports Holland PHO and agilon’s efforts to transform health care for seniors.

agilon’s Total Care Model expands to more Michigan communities through new partnership.

agilon health inc. stock has also loss -7.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGL stock has inclined by 57.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.91% and gained 56.63% year-on date.

The market cap for AGL stock reached $10.28 billion, with 412.15 million shares outstanding and 407.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, AGL reached a trading volume of 3665924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AGL stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGL shares from 33 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

AGL stock trade performance evaluation

agilon health inc. [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.13. With this latest performance, AGL shares gained by 3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.63, while it was recorded at 24.91 for the last single week of trading, and 21.72 for the last 200 days.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at +3.64. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for AGL is now -10.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, agilon health inc. [AGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.48. Additionally, AGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, agilon health inc. [AGL] managed to generate an average of -$143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,940 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 194,611,308, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 46,671,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in AGL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $974.45 million in AGL stock with ownership of nearly -6.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in agilon health inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 17,945,170 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 9,326,933 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 404,280,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,552,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,154,241 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,150,739 shares during the same period.