Market Analysts see AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gaining to $172. Time to buy?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] traded at a low on 04/04/23, posting a -0.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $159.78. The company report on April 4, 2023 that AbbVie to Host First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, before the market opens. AbbVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. CT. It will be accessible through AbbVie’s Investor Relations website investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4125198 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AbbVie Inc. stands at 1.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.90%.

The market cap for ABBV stock reached $279.31 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.33M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 4125198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $163.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $153, while SVB Securities kept a Market Perform rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ABBV stock performed recently?

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.19, while it was recorded at 159.10 for the last single week of trading, and 149.93 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.93 and a Gross Margin at +71.67. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.29.

Return on Total Capital for ABBV is now 25.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.04. Additionally, ABBV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] managed to generate an average of $235,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -2.50%.

Insider trade positions for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

There are presently around $198,409 million, or 70.90% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 158,317,552, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 138,702,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.25 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.52 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 0.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,529 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 54,714,624 shares. Additionally, 1,372 investors decreased positions by around 35,496,600 shares, while 358 investors held positions by with 1,146,599,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,236,810,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 322 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,885,112 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,852,168 shares during the same period.