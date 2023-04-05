Jefferies lifts Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ: SECO] price surged by 139.34 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Secoo Group: Officially Accesses OpenAI and ERNIE Bot, Luxury Goods Intelligent Marketing Scene Will Be More Accurate.

Recently, Secoo Group (NASDAQ: SECO), a leading online and offline boutique lifestyle platform in Asia, announced that it has officially accessed the AIGC and ChatGPT technologies, and submitted an application for access to the multimodal GPT-4 launched by OpenAI. On February 14, Secoo Group became the first batch of ecological partners of Baidu ERNIE Bot. Today (March 17), it officially entered the experience and access stage.

Next, Secoo will combine the advantages of OpenAI’s multimodal GPT-4 technology and the Chinese version of ChatGPT Baidu ERNIE Bot, and use its own powerful global supply chain advantages and the shopping needs of more than 50 million high-end registered users to achieve interactive dialogue similar to human beings. It will complete product recommendations, selling point explanations, discount promotions, and generate visual images and videos through AI robots, reducing the cost of “shopping guide explanation”. Through the two platforms of OpenAI and ERNIE Bot, Secoo Group can accurately understand user needs, improve its intelligent marketing capabilities, explore more intelligent luxury goods marketing models, and make luxury goods intelligent marketing scenes more accurate.

A sum of 90953272 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. Secoo Holding Limited shares reached a high of $1.88 and dropped to a low of $0.9992 until finishing in the latest session at $1.46.

Guru’s Opinion on Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Secoo Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Secoo Holding Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08.

SECO Stock Performance Analysis:

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 167.84. With this latest performance, SECO shares gained by 28.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.75 for Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7036, while it was recorded at 0.7628 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4057 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Secoo Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.82 and a Gross Margin at +3.77. Secoo Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.07.

Return on Total Capital for SECO is now -17.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.77. Additionally, SECO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] managed to generate an average of -$172,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Secoo Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] Insider Position Details

Positions in Secoo Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ:SECO] by around 4,905,495 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 11,417 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 952,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,869,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SECO stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 10,751 shares during the same period.