Jefferies lifts Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] price plunged by -4.03 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Amarin Announces VAZKEPA® (Icosapent Ethyl) Approved by Israel’s Ministry of Health.

— Approval of VAZKEPA® to Reduce the Risk of Cardiovascular (CV) Events in Adult Statin-Treated Patients at High CV Risk with Elevated Triglycerides and Other High-Risk Characteristics as Studied in REDUCE-IT –-.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

— Heart Disease Second Leading Cause of Death in Men and Women Aged 45 and Older in Israel –.

A sum of 7937308 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.69M shares. Amarin Corporation plc shares reached a high of $1.50 and dropped to a low of $1.41 until finishing in the latest session at $1.43.

The one-year AMRN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.87. The average equity rating for AMRN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while SVB Leerink kept a Mkt Perform rating on AMRN stock. On May 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMRN shares from 10 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

AMRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, AMRN shares dropped by -23.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.06 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7634, while it was recorded at 1.5000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4485 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amarin Corporation plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.01 and a Gross Margin at +64.84. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.66.

Return on Total Capital for AMRN is now -14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.37. Additionally, AMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] managed to generate an average of -$289,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

AMRN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $173 million, or 32.70% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 22,027,895, which is approximately 289.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WOODLINE PARTNERS LP, holding 12,790,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.06 million in AMRN stocks shares; and KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $14.37 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly 43.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 45,462,562 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 58,414,958 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 12,146,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,023,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,461,360 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 26,139,842 shares during the same period.