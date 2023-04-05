IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] is 12.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] closed the trading session at $2.91 on 04/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.805, while the highest price level was $2.95. The company report on March 27, 2023 that IAMGOLD Form 40-F Filed on EDGAR; AIF Filed on SEDAR.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 27, 2023) – IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Form 40-F report consisting of its 2022 annual audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis and the annual information form (“AIF”). These filings are available through EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The Company’s AIF has also been filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com, along with its previously filed annual audited financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year-ended December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.79 percent and weekly performance of 7.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 144.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, IAG reached to a volume of 4813014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $2.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IAG shares from 2.10 to 1.65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

IAG stock trade performance evaluation

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.38. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 27.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.62 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.52, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 1.87 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.18. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.78.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.58. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $653 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 44,904,343, which is approximately -2.608% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 36,737,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.97 million in IAG stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $68.04 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly 1.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 21,251,074 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 28,045,474 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 181,378,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,674,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,022,674 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,810,596 shares during the same period.