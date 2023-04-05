Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] fell -10.21% so far this year. What now?

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] closed the trading session at $40.90 on 04/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.45, while the highest price level was $40.97. The company report on April 4, 2023 that HORMEL FOODS AGAIN NAMED ONE OF AMERICA’S MOST TRUSTWORTHY COMPANIES BY NEWSWEEK.

Company Receives Honor for Second Straight Year.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, has been named one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for a second straight year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.21 percent and weekly performance of 4.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, HRL reached to a volume of 3767927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $43.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $47 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Hormel Foods Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on HRL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 180.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HRL stock trade performance evaluation

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, HRL shares gained by 0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.36, while it was recorded at 39.95 for the last single week of trading, and 46.01 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.03.

Return on Total Capital for HRL is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.80. Additionally, HRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] managed to generate an average of $49,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 3.30%.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,923 million, or 41.40% of HRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,456,214, which is approximately 1.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,204,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in HRL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.06 billion in HRL stock with ownership of nearly -4.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hormel Foods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL] by around 13,042,508 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 10,167,611 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 197,558,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,768,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRL stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,649,380 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,701,154 shares during the same period.