Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] moved up 25.47: Why It’s Important

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GROV] jumped around 0.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.50 at the close of the session, up 25.47%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Grove to Present at the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and certified B Corp™, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum.

The Company will host a fireside chat presentation at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s Investor Relations website, investors.grove.co. Following the event, a replay will be available for 120 days.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock is now 26.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GROV Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5598 and lowest of $0.4002 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.50, which means current price is +59.34% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, GROV reached a trading volume of 5047365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GROV shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GROV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.17. With this latest performance, GROV shares gained by 2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4409, while it was recorded at 0.4332 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3326 for the last 200 days.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.85 and a Gross Margin at +48.10. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.28.

Return on Total Capital for GROV is now -58.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 305.63. Additionally, GROV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] managed to generate an average of -$159,482 per employee.Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]

There are presently around $16 million, or 25.90% of GROV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROV stocks are: NVP ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 14,717,612, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP, holding 8,556,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 million in GROV stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $1.88 million in GROV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GROV] by around 25,294,628 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 3,160,862 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 11,609,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,065,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,387,333 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,169,812 shares during the same period.