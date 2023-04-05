Goldman lifts MetLife Inc. [MET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.63%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that MetLife Among the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, According to Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work®.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2023 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For®. The annual list, determined by Great Place to Work® using its proprietary For All™ methodology, recognizes companies that relentlessly pursue a better work experience for every employee.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230401005044/en/.

Over the last 12 months, MET stock dropped by -18.52%. The one-year MetLife Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.21. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.80 billion, with 783.70 million shares outstanding and 659.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, MET stock reached a trading volume of 5221455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $81.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $86 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 70 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.77.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -17.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.72 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.97, while it was recorded at 57.38 for the last single week of trading, and 67.32 for the last 200 days.

MET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 6.09%.

MetLife Inc. [MET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,981 million, or 75.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,519,588, which is approximately -1.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,515,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in MET stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.11 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -4% of the company’s market capitalization.

621 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 28,073,611 shares. Additionally, 569 investors decreased positions by around 33,763,108 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 507,102,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,939,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,569,397 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,645,877 shares during the same period.